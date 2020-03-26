Resources
Grosse Pointe Farms - Diana Garber Cheriez of Grosse Pointe Farms, MI passed away peacefully on March 20, 2020, after a courageous battle with dementia. She was 77 years old.

Loving Mother of Danielle Cheriez and David (Jessica) Cheriez. Proud Grandmother of Tori and Jayden Cheriez. Loving sister of Paula Davis and Daniel (Cookie) Garber, preceded in death by her sister Mary Schocker. Dear Aunt of many nieces and nephews.

At Diana's request, her body was donated to Wayne State University School of Medicine for the advancement of science. A memorial service will be held at a later date.



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Mar. 26 to Mar. 29, 2020
