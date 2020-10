Or Copy this URL to Share

In loving memory of Diane D. Hotchkiss-Costello (53) passed away Sept. 29, 2020, after her brave battle with cancer. She survived by her 3 children Jory, Sarah and Shayla, parents Norman and Marolyn Hotchkiss, Aunt Darlene West, brothers Norman and Glen (Tania) Hotchkiss. She will be missed by all. Memorial service at Family First Funeral Home Windsor, Ont. 519-969-5841.









