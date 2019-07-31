Services
The Ira Kaufman Chapel
18325 W. Nine Mile Road
Southfield, MI 48075
248-569-0020
Service
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
THE DAVID OPPENHEIM MEMORIAL CHAPEL AT MACHPELAH CEMETERY
21701 Woodward Ave
Ferndale, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Diane Goren
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Diane Goren

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Diane Goren Obituary
Diane Goren

Sunrise, FL - Diane Goren, 95, of Sunrise, Florida, died on 28 July 2019. Beloved wife of the late Ralford Goren and the late Leonard Weiner. Cherished mother of Steven (Barbara) Weiner, Michael (Wendy Rothenberg) Weiner, Donna (Jeffrey) Lark, David (Joy) Weiner, and Susan Jaffe. Proud grandmother of Cory (Kathy) Smith, Lenny Weiner, Erin (Johnny) Lewis, Ryan Weiner, Kyle Weiner, Lauren Lark, Miles Lark, Jorden (Ashley) Weiner, Eli Weiner, Derek (Olivia) Ohta, and Ilan, Tamar, Keren and No'a Jaffe. Adoring great-grandmother of Alissa Smith, Tobias Lewis, Kylee and Hannah Weiner, and London and Ryder Ohta. Loving sister of Larry Guss and the late Lee Guss. Devoted daughter of the late Harry and the late Anna Guss. Also survived by Ralford's children, Tom (Laura Skinner) Goren, Neal (Lewis Jacbosen) Goren, and Saralee Goren, and Ralford's grandchildren, Nira and Jacob Goren. SERVICES 11:00 A.M. WEDNESDAY, JULY 31, 2019 AT THE DAVID OPPENHEIM MEMORIAL CHAPEL AT MACHPELAH CEMETERY. Arrangements by The Ira Kaufman Chapel. 248-569-0020. www.irakaufman.com

logo


logo




Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on July 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Diane's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now