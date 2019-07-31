|
|
Diane Goren
Sunrise, FL - Diane Goren, 95, of Sunrise, Florida, died on 28 July 2019. Beloved wife of the late Ralford Goren and the late Leonard Weiner. Cherished mother of Steven (Barbara) Weiner, Michael (Wendy Rothenberg) Weiner, Donna (Jeffrey) Lark, David (Joy) Weiner, and Susan Jaffe. Proud grandmother of Cory (Kathy) Smith, Lenny Weiner, Erin (Johnny) Lewis, Ryan Weiner, Kyle Weiner, Lauren Lark, Miles Lark, Jorden (Ashley) Weiner, Eli Weiner, Derek (Olivia) Ohta, and Ilan, Tamar, Keren and No'a Jaffe. Adoring great-grandmother of Alissa Smith, Tobias Lewis, Kylee and Hannah Weiner, and London and Ryder Ohta. Loving sister of Larry Guss and the late Lee Guss. Devoted daughter of the late Harry and the late Anna Guss. Also survived by Ralford's children, Tom (Laura Skinner) Goren, Neal (Lewis Jacbosen) Goren, and Saralee Goren, and Ralford's grandchildren, Nira and Jacob Goren. SERVICES 11:00 A.M. WEDNESDAY, JULY 31, 2019 AT THE DAVID OPPENHEIM MEMORIAL CHAPEL AT MACHPELAH CEMETERY. Arrangements by The Ira Kaufman Chapel. 248-569-0020. www.irakaufman.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on July 31, 2019