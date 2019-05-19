|
|
Diane Layou
- - Diane Layou went home to be with her Lord and Savior on May 12, 2019. She grew up in Hazel Park, MI and graduated from Hazel Park High School. Diane earned an Associates and Professional Cosmetology degrees. Diane honored and cherished her relationship with the Lord. She was a self-sacrificing, warm, kind, gentle, hardworking and devoted Mom. She was thrilled to be a Grandma and her granddaughter was the "apple of her eye". She was also known for her beautiful voice, fabulous cooking, and mostly for her selflessness and putting others first; even if she went without. Diane is survived by her daughters, Laura Layou and Dana; granddaughter, Olivia; siblings, Camille Miller, Laurene (CJ) Whited, Denise Wolenski, Thomas (Kim) Ptak; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, family and friends who will miss her dearly. www.resurrectionfuneralhome.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on May 19, 2019