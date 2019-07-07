Services
LJ Griffin Funeral Home--Northrop-Sassaman
19091 Northville Road
Northville, MI 48168
(248) 348-1233
Lying in State
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church
133 Orchard Dr. (at Main St.)
Northville, MI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
10:30 AM
Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church
133 Orchard Dr. (at Main St.)
Northville, MI
View Map
Northville - Diane passed away peacefully with family, friends and her beloved cat, Smokey by her side on July 6 at the age of 76. Beloved sister of Carolyn Jerkins. Loving aunt of Jacqueline Ripley, Joseph M. (Christina) Jerkins, and Julie Jerkins. Dear great aunt of Irene Ripley, Lauren Ripley, and Joseph W. Jerkins. Instate 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church, 133 Orchard Dr. (at Main St.), Northville 48167, until time of mass at 10:30 a.m. Share a "Memorial Tribute" with the family at griffinfuneralhome.com.

Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on July 7, 2019
