Doloras M. Dunn
Westland - Passed away July 2, 2020. Age 90. Beloved wife of the late Donald. Loving mother of David and the late Debra (the late Marc) Fritz. Cherished grandmother of Theresa, the late Joseph, Mike (Bobbilynn), Jake (Lauren), Cody (Chelsea) and Jackie (Robert). Great-grandmother of 12 and great-great-grandmother of 2. Dear sister of the late Bill (the late Joanne) and the late Kenny. Sister-in-law of William (Joann), Estelle and Patsy Karen. Also survived by many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews and great-great-nieces and nephews. Resting at the L.J. Griffin Funeral Home, 7707 Middlebelt Rd. (S. of Ann Arbor Trail) on Saturday, from 9:30 am until time of service at 10:30 am. Donations may be made to Angela Hospice. Share a "Memorial Tribute": with the family at griffinfuneralhome.com