1/1
Doloras M. Dunn
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Doloras's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Doloras M. Dunn

Westland - Passed away July 2, 2020. Age 90. Beloved wife of the late Donald. Loving mother of David and the late Debra (the late Marc) Fritz. Cherished grandmother of Theresa, the late Joseph, Mike (Bobbilynn), Jake (Lauren), Cody (Chelsea) and Jackie (Robert). Great-grandmother of 12 and great-great-grandmother of 2. Dear sister of the late Bill (the late Joanne) and the late Kenny. Sister-in-law of William (Joann), Estelle and Patsy Karen. Also survived by many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews and great-great-nieces and nephews. Resting at the L.J. Griffin Funeral Home, 7707 Middlebelt Rd. (S. of Ann Arbor Trail) on Saturday, from 9:30 am until time of service at 10:30 am. Donations may be made to Angela Hospice. Share a "Memorial Tribute": with the family at griffinfuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Jul. 7 to Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
LJ Griffin Funeral Home
7707 Middlebelt Rd
Westland, MI 48185
(734) 522-9400
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved