Dearborn Heights - Dolores E. Blackburn, May 20, 2020, Age 98. Beloved wife of the late Elden. Loving mother of Jim (Toni) and Jerry (Susan Jefferis). Cherished grandmother of Michael, Brian (Amy), Christopher (Kelli) and Darren. Adored great grandmother of Tiffany, Nicolas, Morgan, Zachary, Olivia, Lexi, Cameron, Tyler, MacKenzie, Adalynn, Christina, and Brett. Dear sister of the late Beverly Wimmer. She was very dearly loved and will be deeply missed. Private family services were held but the family will be having a memorial service at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions maybe made to the Hope Lutheran Church Memorial Fund, 3640 Madison, Dearborn, Michigan 48124). www.santeiufuneralhome.com




Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from May 22 to May 24, 2020.
