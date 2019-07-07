Services
St Frances Cabrinis Church
9000 Laurence Ave
Allen Park, MI 48101
Lying in State
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
11:30 AM - 12:00 PM
St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church,
9000 Laurence
Allen Park, MI
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church,
9000 Laurence
Allen Park, MI
- - Dolores Dionne, Allen Park, Mi, passed away 7/3/19. Born in 1929, beloved wife of Robert for 63 years, who preceded her in death, as well as her parents, Stanley & Rose Bobola, & sister, Barbara Macek. She attended St. Alphonsus Catholic School, Fordson HS, & Detroit Business Institute. Proud employee of Ford Motor Company for 55 years, retiring at age 74. Survivors, whom she cherished dearly, include her brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, great nieces & nephews, great great nieces & nephews, cousins, & friends. She will lie in state Tuesday July 9, 2019 from 11:30 a.m. until Mass at 12:00 p.m. St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church, 9000 Laurence, Allen Park. Entombment at Our Lady of Hope Cemetery. Arrangements by The Allen Park Chapel-Martenson Family of Funeral Homes. Dolores requests NO FLOWERS! Donations in Dolores's memory may be made to Penrickton School for the Blind or Premier Hospice & Palliative Care, 11550 N. Meridian St., Suite 375, Carmel, IN 317-844-6200. Visit www.martenson.com.



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on July 7, 2019
