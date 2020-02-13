Services
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Regis Catholic Church
3695 Lincoln Drive
Bloomfield Hills, MI
Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Regis Catholic Church
3695 Lincoln Drive
Bloomfield Hills, MI
Dolores F. (Lauth) DiSalvo

Dolores F. (Lauth) DiSalvo Obituary
Dolores F. DiSalvo

(nee Lauth)

Age 90, February 11, 2020.

Beloved wife for 67 years of Lucien "Lu" DiSalvo. Loving mother of Lucia (Jim), Theresa (Stevan), Joan (Brian), John (Janinne) and the late Suzy (Michael). Cherished grandmother of 6. Also survived by 4 nieces and nephews.

Visitation at Lynch & Sons Funeral Home, 1368 N. Crooks Road (between 14-15 Mile Rds.) Sunday, Feb. 16th, 4-7 PM. Funeral Mass at St. Regis Catholic Church, 3695 Lincoln Drive, Bloomfield Hills, Monday, Feb. 17th, 10:30 AM. Friends may visit at church beginning at 10 AM. Memorials appreciated to the Pope Francis Center in Detroit.

Obituary & Condolences lynchfuneraldirectors.com



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020
