Dolores Friedman
Berkley - Dolores May Friedman, age 89, of Berkley, passed away on April 11, 2020. She was born on April 13, 1930. Born in Detroit to the late Paul and Juanita Dechy. Loving wife of Wayne Friedman to whom she wed on January 7, 1950. Beloved mother of Brenda (Terry) Albrecht, Mark (Kathy) Friedman, and Celeste Friedman. Dear grandmother of Chris Albrecht, Troy Friedman and Dana (Haeussler) Friedman. Cherished great-grandmother of Lincoln Haeussler. Sister of the late Paul Dechy and she is also survived by many nieces and nephews. A memorial mass for Dolores will take place at a later date. Memorial contributions to Michigan Humane Society are appreciated. Arrangements by Wm. Sullivan & Son Funeral Home, Royal Oak, www.SullivanFuneralDirectors.com.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Apr. 16 to Apr. 19, 2020