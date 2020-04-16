Services
Wm Sullivan & Son Funeral Directors
705 West 11 Mile Road
Royal Oak, MI 48067
(248) 541-7000
Resources
More Obituaries for Dolores Friedman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dolores Friedman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dolores Friedman Obituary
Dolores Friedman

Berkley - Dolores May Friedman, age 89, of Berkley, passed away on April 11, 2020. She was born on April 13, 1930. Born in Detroit to the late Paul and Juanita Dechy. Loving wife of Wayne Friedman to whom she wed on January 7, 1950. Beloved mother of Brenda (Terry) Albrecht, Mark (Kathy) Friedman, and Celeste Friedman. Dear grandmother of Chris Albrecht, Troy Friedman and Dana (Haeussler) Friedman. Cherished great-grandmother of Lincoln Haeussler. Sister of the late Paul Dechy and she is also survived by many nieces and nephews. A memorial mass for Dolores will take place at a later date. Memorial contributions to Michigan Humane Society are appreciated. Arrangements by Wm. Sullivan & Son Funeral Home, Royal Oak, www.SullivanFuneralDirectors.com.

logo




Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Apr. 16 to Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dolores's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wm Sullivan & Son Funeral Directors
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -