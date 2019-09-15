|
|
Dolores Germaine Hayosh
- - Passed away September 10, 2019, at the age of 80. Beloved wife of Thomas D. Hayosh. Dear mother of Thomas (Elina) Hayosh, Christina (Darius) Fadanelli and Jennifer (Charles) Pierce. Devoted grandmother of Daniel, Nicholas, Christopher, Lauren, Joseph and Maximilian and caring sister of the late Arthur Kesteloot. Family will receive friends Monday 3-8 pm with Rosary 7:00 p.m. at A.J. Desmond & Sons (Vasu, Rodgers & Connell Chapel), 32515 Woodward (btwn 13-14 Mile), Royal Oak, 248-549-0500. Funeral Mass Tuesday 11 a.m. at St. Hugo of the Hills, Stone Chapel, 2215 Opdyke Rd., Bloomfield Hills. Visitation at the Church begins at 10:30 a.m. Memorial Tributes to Susan G. Komen - Greater Detroit or the Capuchins.
View obituary and share memories at
AJDesmond.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Sept. 15, 2019