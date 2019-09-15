Services
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
32515 Woodward Avenue
Royal Oak, MI 48073
(248) 549-0500
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
32515 Woodward Avenue
Royal Oak, MI 48073
View Map
Rosary
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
7:00 PM
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
32515 Woodward Avenue
Royal Oak, MI 48073
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Hugo of the Hills, Stone Chapel
Opdyke Rd
Bloomfield Hills, MI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Hugo of the Hills, Stone Chapel
2215 Opdyke Rd
Bloomfield Hills, MI
View Map
Dolores Germaine Hayosh Obituary
Dolores Germaine Hayosh

- - Passed away September 10, 2019, at the age of 80. Beloved wife of Thomas D. Hayosh. Dear mother of Thomas (Elina) Hayosh, Christina (Darius) Fadanelli and Jennifer (Charles) Pierce. Devoted grandmother of Daniel, Nicholas, Christopher, Lauren, Joseph and Maximilian and caring sister of the late Arthur Kesteloot. Family will receive friends Monday 3-8 pm with Rosary 7:00 p.m. at A.J. Desmond & Sons (Vasu, Rodgers & Connell Chapel), 32515 Woodward (btwn 13-14 Mile), Royal Oak, 248-549-0500. Funeral Mass Tuesday 11 a.m. at St. Hugo of the Hills, Stone Chapel, 2215 Opdyke Rd., Bloomfield Hills. Visitation at the Church begins at 10:30 a.m. Memorial Tributes to Susan G. Komen - Greater Detroit or the Capuchins.

Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Sept. 15, 2019
