Dolores (Dee) Joan McKeon (née McGuire)
Arden, NC - Dolores (Dee) Joan McKeon (née McGuire), 92, died February 1, 2020 at her home, surrounded by her children.
A native of Detroit, Michigan and its Northwestern suburbs, Dee moved to Arden, North Carolina in 2001. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Robert Joseph; her son, Timothy; her parents, Thomas and Charolene McGuire and her sister Mary Ann.
Dee is survived by her children, Mary (Gregory Stosuy), Kathleen, Theresa (Gregory Prior), Margaret, Carrie (Henry Barton), Christopher Cross (Sandra), Robert Cross (Chari); grandchildren, Jason (Lisa), Margaret, Robert, David, Timothy, Owen (Lauren) Katie (Brien), Wyatt, Beau and Will; great-grandchildren, Abigail, Daniel, Anna, Benjamin, Kathryn, Bryanna, Jordyn and Wyatt; sister, Kathleen Miloch (Richard); brother Patrick McGuire (Karen) and numerous loving nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.
Dee graduated from Immaculata High School and Mercy College of Nursing both in the Detroit area. She worked as a nurse in a variety of settings but her most fulfilling work was in providing mental health services. After she retired and moved to North Carolina, Dee volunteered her nursing services at various public health community clinics in the Asheville area. She kept her nursing license active until she was 82. She loved to travel and visited many states and the countries of Europe and South America.
A Mass of Christian burial will be planned for the spring where she will go home to Michigan to join her husband and son.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Open Hearts Art Center, 217 Coxe Ave., Asheville, NC 28801, (828) 505-8428, http://openheartsartcenter.org/donate/
Morris Funeral & Cremation Care is assisting the family. Condolences may be sent through the website, www.MorrisFamilyCare.com.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Feb. 5 to Feb. 9, 2020