E.J. Mandziuk & Son Funeral Directors, Inc.
3801 18 Mile Road
Sterling Heights, MI 48314
(586) 997-3838
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Lying in State
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
9:00 AM - 9:30 AM
St. Mark Catholic Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Mark Catholic Church
Dolores Klonowski Obituary
Dolores Klonowski

Warren - Beloved wife of the late Leopold. Loving mother of Christine DeBacker David (Mary) Klonowski Norman and Michael Klonowski Grandmother of Brett and Bryan DeBacker And Christopher Brandt. Great Grandmother of Everleigh DeBacker.

Visitation Tuesday from 3:00 pm until 9:00 pm at the Sterling Heights Chapel of the E.J. Mandziuk & Son Funeral Directors, Inc. 3801 18 Mile Rd (N.W. Corner of 18 & Ryan). Mass of the Christian Burial Wednesday at 9:30 am at St. Mark Catholic Church Mrs. Klonowski will lie instate at church 9:00 am until time of mass. Please share memories at mandziukfuneralhome.com

Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Sept. 15, 2019
