|
|
Dolores Kotowski
- - KOTOWSKI, DOLORES. Dearest daughter of the late Anna and Paul Kotowski. Loved sister of Edmund Kotowski, the late Jennie (John) Gutowski, Helen Konarske and Wanda (Lou) Garza. Loving aunt to many nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday 3-8 pm with a Rosary at 7:00 pm a Stanley Turowski Funeral Home, 25509 West Warren, Dearborn Heights. Instate Saturday 9:30 am at St. Linus Church until time of Mass at 10:00 am. Dolores was a member of the Polka Boosters and the Lyskawa VFW Ladies Auxiliary. Share condolences at www.stanleyturowskifuneralhome.com.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on July 2, 2019