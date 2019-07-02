Services
Stanley Turowski & Son Funeral Home
25509 W Warren St
Dearborn Heights, MI 48127
(313) 562-5120
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Stanley Turowski & Son Funeral Home
25509 W Warren St
Dearborn Heights, MI 48127
View Map
Rosary
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
7:00 PM
Stanley Turowski & Son Funeral Home
25509 W Warren St
Dearborn Heights, MI 48127
View Map
Lying in State
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Linus Church
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Linus Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Dolores Kotowski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dolores Kotowski

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dolores Kotowski Obituary
Dolores Kotowski

- - KOTOWSKI, DOLORES. Dearest daughter of the late Anna and Paul Kotowski. Loved sister of Edmund Kotowski, the late Jennie (John) Gutowski, Helen Konarske and Wanda (Lou) Garza. Loving aunt to many nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday 3-8 pm with a Rosary at 7:00 pm a Stanley Turowski Funeral Home, 25509 West Warren, Dearborn Heights. Instate Saturday 9:30 am at St. Linus Church until time of Mass at 10:00 am. Dolores was a member of the Polka Boosters and the Lyskawa VFW Ladies Auxiliary. Share condolences at www.stanleyturowskifuneralhome.com.



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on July 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now