Dolores Leland
Garden City - Age 90, March 9, 2019. Beloved wife of George for 70 years. Loving mother of Kathleen (Dennis) Anderson, Barbara (Scott) Lantz and the late George Jr. (Linda) Leland. Cherished grandmother of Erika, Scott, Amy, Leland, and Michelle. Dear great grandmother of 13. Adored sister of the late Irene Griffin. Visitation Tuesday 2-8pm with a 6pm Funeral Service at the John N. Santeiu & Son Funeral Home, 1139 Inkster Rd., Garden City (Between Ford Rd. and Cherry Hill). Burial at a later date at Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly, Michigan. santeiufuneralhome.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Mar. 10, 2019