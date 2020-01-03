|
|
Dolores M. Hering
Lenox Township - Dolores M. Hering, age 88 of Lenox Township passed away January 1, 2020. Dear mother of Kathleen (Joseph) Bielec and the late Theodore. Loving grandmother of Tony (Jeanie) Bielec, Michael (the late Peggy) Bielec, Stephanie (Mike) Kaszynski, Theodore Bielec, Amanda (Jeremy Slater) Bielec and great-grandmother of Christopher Lintz. Visitation 2:30 - 8:00 p.m. Sunday, January 5, 2020 at Gendernalik Funeral Home, 35259 23 Mile, New Baltimore. Funeral Service at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, January 6, 2020 in the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the Lutheran School for the Deaf, 6861 Nevada Street, Detroit, MI 48234
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020