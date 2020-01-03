Services
Gendernalik Funeral Home, Inc.
35259 Twenty-Three Mile Rd
New Baltimore, MI 48047
(586) 725-0177
Resources
More Obituaries for Dolores Hering
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dolores M. Hering

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dolores M. Hering Obituary
Dolores M. Hering

Lenox Township - Dolores M. Hering, age 88 of Lenox Township passed away January 1, 2020. Dear mother of Kathleen (Joseph) Bielec and the late Theodore. Loving grandmother of Tony (Jeanie) Bielec, Michael (the late Peggy) Bielec, Stephanie (Mike) Kaszynski, Theodore Bielec, Amanda (Jeremy Slater) Bielec and great-grandmother of Christopher Lintz. Visitation 2:30 - 8:00 p.m. Sunday, January 5, 2020 at Gendernalik Funeral Home, 35259 23 Mile, New Baltimore. Funeral Service at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, January 6, 2020 in the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the Lutheran School for the Deaf, 6861 Nevada Street, Detroit, MI 48234



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dolores's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gendernalik Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -