Dolores T Bieniak
Prudenville - Dolores T Bieniak, age 93, of Prudenville passed away on Saturday, December 5, 2020, at Mid-Michigan Medical Center, West Branch.
Dolores was born on September 30, 1927, in Detroit, Michigan to Frank and Rose (Hyzy) Klosowski. She grew up in the Detroit area where she attended St. Andrews School. On June 30, 1951, in Detroit Dolores was married to Walter A. Bieniak. She was a factory laborer for Michigan Wire during WWII and continued with them until her retirement. Dolores was a member of Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church. She was known as the numbers lady of the family, recalling every person's birth dates, marriage dates and any important event in the family. Dolores was also known as the family historian.
Surviving Mrs. Bieniak are her two sons, Dennis Bieniak of Prudenville and David (Sheryl) Bieniak of Dearborn; grandson, Warren Bieniak of Dearborn, many nieces and nephews. Dolores was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Walter Bieniak; four sisters Virginia Grzych, Irene Guajaedo, Josephine Kosmyna and Mary Kunik, brother, Raymond Klosowski.
Mass of Christian Burial for Dolores T. Bieniak will be conducted at 12:00 pm Wednesday, December 9, 2020, from Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church with Fr. Peter Eke officiating. Entombment will be in St. Hedwig Catholic Cemetery in Dearborn. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 9 at the church from 11 am until the time of the service. Christler Funeral Home-Prudenville Chapel is serving the family. Condolences can be sent to the family online at www.christler-holdship.com
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, masks covering the mouth and nose will be required, social distancing will be observed, and the funeral capacity is limited to 25 people at any given time, including the time of the service.