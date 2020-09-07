Dominic Misuraca
Warren - MISURACA, Dominic. September 6, 2020. Age 88.
Beloved husband of the late Christine and the late Doris. Dearest father of Paul (Susan), Thomas (Alyssa) and Step father of Gail Nowicki, Cindy Leonard, Karen Smalarz, and Daniel (Geniene) Kreger. Proud and loving grandfather of Ashley, Kaylee, Taylor, and Nicole. Step Grandfather of Lauren (John) Karczewski, Kaitiln (Scott) Darling, the late Jessica Nowicki, Stephanie Leonard, Jason (Talia) Smalarz, Jeff (Hannah) Smalarz, Eric (Laura) Smalarz, Adam Smalarz, Alex Kreger, and Jonathan Kreger and great grandfather of Grace, Anna, Adriana, Blake, Conner, Benjamin, Emmerson, Jaxon, Callen, Ethan, Madelyn. Dearest brother of Josephine (Joe) Infante, the late Peter (Dolores) Misuraca, and the late Lena Misuraca. Visitation Thursday 3-9pm with a 7pm Scripture Service at Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons. 36900 Schoenherr Rd. at Metro Parkway (16 Mile). Instate Friday 9am until time of 9:30am Funeral Mass at St Martin de Porres Catholic Parish Church, 31555 Hoover Rd, Warren. Please share memories with the family at their "On-Line Guestbook" @ WujekCalcaterra.com