Dominic Misuraca
Dominic Misuraca

Warren - MISURACA, Dominic. September 6, 2020. Age 88.

Beloved husband of the late Christine and the late Doris. Dearest father of Paul (Susan), Thomas (Alyssa) and Step father of Gail Nowicki, Cindy Leonard, Karen Smalarz, and Daniel (Geniene) Kreger. Proud and loving grandfather of Ashley, Kaylee, Taylor, and Nicole. Step Grandfather of Lauren (John) Karczewski, Kaitiln (Scott) Darling, the late Jessica Nowicki, Stephanie Leonard, Jason (Talia) Smalarz, Jeff (Hannah) Smalarz, Eric (Laura) Smalarz, Adam Smalarz, Alex Kreger, and Jonathan Kreger and great grandfather of Grace, Anna, Adriana, Blake, Conner, Benjamin, Emmerson, Jaxon, Callen, Ethan, Madelyn. Dearest brother of Josephine (Joe) Infante, the late Peter (Dolores) Misuraca, and the late Lena Misuraca. Visitation Thursday 3-9pm with a 7pm Scripture Service at Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons. 36900 Schoenherr Rd. at Metro Parkway (16 Mile). Instate Friday 9am until time of 9:30am Funeral Mass at St Martin de Porres Catholic Parish Church, 31555 Hoover Rd, Warren. Please share memories with the family at their "On-Line Guestbook" @ WujekCalcaterra.com






Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Sep. 7 to Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
10
Visitation
03:00 - 09:00 PM
Wujek - Calcaterra & Sons
SEP
10
Service
07:00 PM
Wujek - Calcaterra & Sons
SEP
11
Lying in State
09:00 - 09:30 AM
St Martin de Porres Catholic Parish Church
SEP
11
Funeral Mass
09:30 AM
St Martin de Porres Catholic Parish Church
September 7, 2020
May we continue to honor and respect all the lessons we have learned; acting as living symbols of a loving spirit. You are in our prayers.
The Wujek-Calcaterra Family
