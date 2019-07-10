|
Dominick Donald Roselle
Riverview - Dominick Donald Roselle, 84, of Riverview, MI. Born October 12, 1934, in Clymber, PA. Died March 23, 2019, in Tarpon Springs, FL.
Beloved husband of 57 years to Shirley. Loving father of Dominick Christopher (Nora) and Angela (Sean) Poltrack. Dearest grandfather of Lukas, Lauren, Trevor, Trinity, Torren, Tucker and Taylor. Survived by his siblings, Cecelia, Patricia, Jan, Leonard, and the late Sandra and Rosemarie and many nieces and nephews.
Dominick was a retired chief of police in Lincoln Park, MI, where he served for 35 years.
Memorial Service will be July 20, 2019, at 1 pm at Our Lady of the Woods Catholic Church, 21892 Gudith Road Woodhaven, MI 48183. Luncheon to follow at Wine Dotte Banquet Hall, 231 Pine, Wyandotte, MI 48192.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on July 10, 2019