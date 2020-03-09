|
Donald "Don", age 87, March 9, 2020. Beloved husband of Shirley Brunet married October 7, 1983. Loving father of Allison, Cyndie (the late Rich) Maddigan, and the late Jason. Dear grandfather of Chris, Erin (Ibrahima) Diallo, Rebecca (Kevin) Werner, Kathleen Maddigan, Krsitina Maddigan. Great-grandfather of Zaidy Diallo. Loved brother of Marilynn Borden. Visitation Thursday 3-8PM at the A. H. Peters Funeral Home, 20705 Mack Ave. at Vernier Rd., Grosse Pointe Woods, MI 48236. Funeral service Friday 10AM at the funeral home. Memorial contributions in Don's memory may be made to the Police Officer's Association.
