Services
A.H. Peters Funeral Home
20705 Mack Avenue
Grosse Pointe Woods, MI 48236
(313) 884-5500
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
A.H. Peters Funeral Home
20705 Mack Avenue
Grosse Pointe Woods, MI 48236
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
10:00 AM
Resources
More Obituaries for Don Walker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Don Walker

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Don Walker Obituary
Donald "Don", age 87, March 9, 2020. Beloved husband of Shirley Brunet married October 7, 1983. Loving father of Allison, Cyndie (the late Rich) Maddigan, and the late Jason. Dear grandfather of Chris, Erin (Ibrahima) Diallo, Rebecca (Kevin) Werner, Kathleen Maddigan, Krsitina Maddigan. Great-grandfather of Zaidy Diallo. Loved brother of Marilynn Borden. Visitation Thursday 3-8PM at the A. H. Peters Funeral Home, 20705 Mack Ave. at Vernier Rd., Grosse Pointe Woods, MI 48236. Funeral service Friday 10AM at the funeral home. Memorial contributions in Don's memory may be made to the Police Officer's Association.

www.ahpeters.com

logo




Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Mar. 9 to Mar. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Don's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of A.H. Peters Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -