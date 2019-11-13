|
Donald A. Baier
Don our loving brother and bigger than life uncle passed away October 22 2019. In his lifetime he achieved all-state tackle with a football scholarship to UI, he coached many little league teams, and retired from a successful career with CMS Energy. He was a loyal and dedicated friend. Our lives our better for having known him!
A "Celebration of Life" will be held November 20 at 10:30am Christ Our Life Church Troy. Donations may be sent to Pancreatic Cancer.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Nov. 13 to Nov. 17, 2019