Don our loving brother and bigger than life uncle passed away October 22 2019. In his lifetime he achieved all-state tackle with a football scholarship to UI, he coached many little league teams, and retired from a successful career with CMS Energy. He was a loyal and dedicated friend. Our lives our better for having known him!

A "Celebration of Life" will be held November 20 at 10:30am Christ Our Life Church Troy. Donations may be sent to Pancreatic Cancer.



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Nov. 13 to Nov. 17, 2019
