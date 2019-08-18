Resources
- - Passed away August 4, 2019, with family in Portland, OR at the age of 91. Loving husband to Esther for 68 years. Army and Air Force veteran. He received a B.S. Chemistry from Loyola College. Career highlights included working at Bell Labs on the NIKE HERCULES guidance system, EXXON, Gilbert/CommonWealth, and finally Ford Motor Company as an acoustical engineer. Excellent swimmer, and avid sailor and tennis player. Loved to drive cars a bit too fast, especially his 1990 Ford Taurus SHO. He traveled extensively with Esther to many countries including Morocco, Czechoslovakia, France, China, Russia, New Zealand, and Australia. Survived by his wife Esther, children Donald Jr., Tracy, Amy and Matthew, and grandchildren Grayson, Ethan, Steven and Bethany.



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Aug. 18, 2019
