Harry J Will Funeral Homes
37000 W Six Mile Road
Livonia, MI 48152
(734) 591-3700
Donald Kehoe
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Gerald Catholic Parish
21300 Farmington Road
Farmington, MI
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Harry J Will Funeral Homes
37000 W Six Mile Road
Livonia, MI 48152
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Gerald Catholic Parish
21300 Farmington Road
Farmington, MI
Livonia - Donald D. "Don" Kehoe, of Livonia, passed away March 10, 2019, two days before his 79th birthday.

Don is survived by his wife Pauline Condon-Kehoe, children, Cynthia (Mike) Elwart, Jeff Kehoe and Greg (Tanya) Kehoe; step-sons, Len (Jaylinn) Benfant, Rosie Mintz and Pete (Rhonda) Benfant, and brother Robert (Beverly) Kehoe. 18 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren also survive.

Friends may visit on Friday - March 15 from 2:00 until 8:00 p.m. at Harry J. Will Funeral Home 37000 Six Mile Road, Livonia 48152 and on Saturday from 10:30 until the time of mass, 11:00 a.m. at St. Gerald Catholic Parish, 21300 Farmington Road, Farmington, Michigan 48336.

Memorials in Don's name may be sent to P.O. Box 1000-Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142 .

Fond memories of Don and expressions of sympathy for the family may be shared at harryjwillfuneralhome.com

Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Mar. 14, 2019
