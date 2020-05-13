Donald E. Campbell
Santee, SC - Donald E. Campbell, 88, of Santee, SC, formerly of Wayne, MI, passed away on 08 May 2020. Beloved husband of 65 years of Mary (nee O'Neal) Campbell. Cherished father of Donna (Steve) Albright, Marsha (Paul) Carlotto, and Brian. Loving grandfather of Jyotsna Fahr, Sunita Shahmehri, Ankit Kachhal, Colleen Carlotto, and Tyler Carlotto. Adoring great grandfather of Rachel, Ayla, Logan, Arav, Lily, and Albert. Dear brother of the late Margaret Smiley and Francis Campbell. A memorial service at the Great Lakes National Cemetery, in Holly, MI, will take place later this year. Arrangements by Simmons Funeral Home of Orangeburg, SC. 803.534.2645 simmonsfuneralhome.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from May 13 to May 15, 2020.