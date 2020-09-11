Donald Edward GulockBorn: July 22nd, 1930 in Hamtramck, MichiganDied: September 8th, 2020Funeral Mass:Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 10:30 AM (visitation at 9:30 AM), Church of the Resurrection, 1505 East Michigan Avenue, Lansing, Michigan 48912.Donald Gulock passed away on Tuesday, September 8th at the age of 90. We all knew him as the true definition of "A Man for Others": an amazing teacher, a selfless volunteer, a dedicated and passionate man in his faith, a clever bridge partner and below average Sequence player, a dear friend, a kind neighbor, a loving husband to Patricia for 35 years, father to 7 children, grandfather to 12 grandchildren, and great grandfather to 3.During his 90 years, he experienced the hardships of growing up with modest means, the love of an amazing wife, the heartbreak of losing two children, the love and joy of raising an ever-expanding family, and the pride in educating countless young minds in mathematics and as a Dean of Students during his 36 years at U of D Jesuit High School.Throughout his life, he was surrounded by love, and through his example taught us all how to love. He was a kind, gentle, and good man with charm, wit, and sense of humor that would always bring a smile. We are all blessed for having known him and having him as a part of our lives.In lieu of flowers or gifts, please consider a donation in his name, to the University of Detroit Jesuit High School Memorial and Honor Gift Fund to help young students receive an education: