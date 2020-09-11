1/1
Donald Edward Gulock
1930 - 2020
Donald Edward Gulock

Born: July 22nd, 1930 in Hamtramck, Michigan

Died: September 8th, 2020

Funeral Mass:Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 10:30 AM (visitation at 9:30 AM), Church of the Resurrection, 1505 East Michigan Avenue, Lansing, Michigan 48912.

Donald Gulock passed away on Tuesday, September 8th at the age of 90. We all knew him as the true definition of "A Man for Others": an amazing teacher, a selfless volunteer, a dedicated and passionate man in his faith, a clever bridge partner and below average Sequence player, a dear friend, a kind neighbor, a loving husband to Patricia for 35 years, father to 7 children, grandfather to 12 grandchildren, and great grandfather to 3.

During his 90 years, he experienced the hardships of growing up with modest means, the love of an amazing wife, the heartbreak of losing two children, the love and joy of raising an ever-expanding family, and the pride in educating countless young minds in mathematics and as a Dean of Students during his 36 years at U of D Jesuit High School.

Throughout his life, he was surrounded by love, and through his example taught us all how to love. He was a kind, gentle, and good man with charm, wit, and sense of humor that would always bring a smile. We are all blessed for having known him and having him as a part of our lives.

In lieu of flowers or gifts, please consider a donation in his name, to the University of Detroit Jesuit High School Memorial and Honor Gift Fund to help young students receive an education:

https://www.uofdjesuit.org/giving/memorial-gifts




Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Sep. 11 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Palmer Bush & Jensen Family Funeral Homes- Holt Delhi Chapel
5035 W. Holt Road
Holt, MI 48842
517-268-1000
Memories & Condolences

September 10, 2020
Rosann and I wish to express our most sincere condolences on the passing of your father and grandfather. Don was a true man for others whose friendship and counsel were invaluable to me. From our weekly golf outings to our periodic lunch dates we always enjoyed each others company. Please know that he was loved and respected by all who knew him. I know he rests peacefully in the arms of the Lord who was so much a part of his life. Rest in Peace.
Carl Saam
Friend
