Donald Foshey
Donald Foshey

Royal Oak - Donald Bruce Foshey, age 63, of Royal Oak, August 12, 2020. Loving husband of Scott Anderson. Dear brother of Joan (the late William) Bennett. Proud uncle of Jeffrey Bennett and Keith (Lori) Bennett. Visitation Monday, August 17, 4 p.m. until time of service, 7 p.m., at Wm. Sullivan & Son Funeral Directors, 705 W. 11 Mile Rd., Royal Oak (4 blks E. of Woodward). Due to Covid-19 guidelines, attendees inside the funeral home will be limited to ten at any one time. To read full obituary and to share a memory, please see www.SullivanFuneralDirectors.com.






Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Aug. 13 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
17
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Wm Sullivan & Son Funeral Directors
AUG
17
Service
07:00 PM
Wm Sullivan & Son Funeral Directors
Funeral services provided by
Wm Sullivan & Son Funeral Directors
705 West 11 Mile Road
Royal Oak, MI 48067
(248) 541-7000
