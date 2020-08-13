Donald Foshey
Royal Oak - Donald Bruce Foshey, age 63, of Royal Oak, August 12, 2020. Loving husband of Scott Anderson. Dear brother of Joan (the late William) Bennett. Proud uncle of Jeffrey Bennett and Keith (Lori) Bennett. Visitation Monday, August 17, 4 p.m. until time of service, 7 p.m., at Wm. Sullivan & Son Funeral Directors, 705 W. 11 Mile Rd., Royal Oak (4 blks E. of Woodward). Due to Covid-19 guidelines, attendees inside the funeral home will be limited to ten at any one time. To read full obituary and to share a memory, please see www.SullivanFuneralDirectors.com
