Donald Frederick Knodel
Donald Frederick Knodel

Mr. Donald Frederick Knodel, age 79, of Murray, KY, died on Monday, August 3, 2020, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.

Mr. Knodel was born on June 6, 1941, in Detroit, MI to the late Donald Knodel and Eliza Miller Knodel.

In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his two sisters, Mono Knodel and Lois Vark.

Survivors include daughter Patricia Edwards and husband Jimmy of Murray, KY; daughters Geri Gregory and husband Tom, Rita Lagare, and Amy Schwartz, two sons, David Knodel and Charlie Knodel, one sister, Gerry Slaght, one brother, Dale Knodel all of Warren, MI; as well as 12 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.

There will be no public visitation of service held at this time.

Online condolences can be made at, www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com




Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
J. H. Churchill Funeral Home
201 South Third Street
Murray, KY 42071
(270) 753-2411
