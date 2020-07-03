1/1
Donald Greenbury
Fort Myers, FL - Donald Greenbury, age 92 of Fort Myers, FL, passed away June 27, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Mariellen for 66 years. Loving father of Kay, Mark (Kathy) and Donna (Daniel Pavelka). Proud grandfather of Dustin and Dallas (Matthew) Sullivan. Dear brother of Patricia Young and Ruth Greenbury-Lynch . Also survived by his little dog Foxy. Visitation Tuesday, July 7th, from 10am until Celebration of Life service at 11am at McCabe Funeral Home, 31950 W. 12 Mile Rd., Farmington Hills. Contributions appreciated to The Alzheimer's Foundation of America or The American Kidney Foundation. www.mccabefuneralhome.com






Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Jul. 3 to Jul. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
McCabe Funeral Home, Inc.
31950 West 12 Mile Road
Farmington Hills, MI 48334
(248) 553-0120
