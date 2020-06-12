Donald I. Atkinson of Rochester Hills passed away peacefully in his sleep on June 6, 2020.



He was born in Hopkinsville Kentucky on December 3, 1935.



Donald graduated from Detroit Mackenzie High School and attended classes at both Wayne State University and Oakland Community College.



He was married to Maria Atkinson in 1955 and would have celebrated their 65th anniversary later this summer.



Don had a long career in Law Enforcement working for the City of Oak Park for 32 years and then continued in several roles at the City of Auburn Hills.



He was a prior member of various civic organizations in Rochester Hills and Auburn Hills in addition to a member of the Keep Michigan Beautiful organization.



Don was a Master Mason and member of the Trenton Masonic Lodge #8



He treasured creating memories with his family and friends at the northern Michigan family cabin on Elk Lake. His #1 hobby was being there for his family and shepherding all of us through the different phases of life and will therefore be so very missed as he was the anchor of strength that the family circled around.



He was survived by his wife Maria, sons William (Jolene) and Bryan Atkinson, daughters Sheila Atkinson and Linda (Tim) Koos, grandsons Carl and James Atkinson, granddaughters Laura (Michael) Cragg and Rebecca Atkinson and great granddaughter Hannah Cragg, in addition to a long list of extended family, friends, neighbors and acquaintances that had respected and admired him for the kind hearted ever protective man that he was. He was looked up to by his neighbors and commonly referred to as "The Mayor"! Rest in peace, we all will miss you more than you know.



Due to coronavirus concerns only immediate family will be attending a private service. There may be a memorial service scheduled for others to attend to pay their respects at another time to be determined. Please review The Pixley Funeral Home's website (Rochester, Michigan) for additional information.









