Services
Lewis E. Wint and Son Funeral Home
5929 South Main Street
Clarkston, MI 48346
(248) 625-5231
For more information about
Donald Fergle
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Lewis E. Wint and Son Funeral Home
5929 South Main Street
Clarkston, MI 48346
View Map
Service
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
2:00 PM
Lewis E. Wint and Son Funeral Home
5929 South Main Street
Clarkston, MI 48346
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Ottawa Park Cemetery
Clarkston - FERGLE, Donald John; of Clarkston formerly of Grosse Pointe Woods and St. Clair Shores, passed away March 20, 2019; age 87; preceded in death by his high school sweetheart, Evelyn. Loving father of Donald Jay (Laura) Fergle of Rochester Hills, and Ronald John (Nancy Gross) Fergle of Minneapolis, MN, and grandsons Matthew, Daniel, and Elliot. He graduated from the Illinois Institute of Technology with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. He began his career with Packard Automotive and later joined the Eaton Corporation. During his career he had twelve patents related to airbag design, diesel trucks, turbine transmissions and hybrid fuel cell vehicles. Upon retirement as a Project Administrator, he joined Alion Corporation at TACOM until 2009. He was a member of SAE, Sokol Detroit, Illinois Institute of Technology Alumni Association and a member of the Grosse Pointe Congregational Church. He was an active father with YMCA Indian Guides, church league basketball coach and received a honorary membership in the Miami University Alumni Association. He was an avid photographer, CNC machine hobbyist, and enjoyed volunteering at Oakland County Animal Shelter in honor of his beloved cocker spaniels, Chipper and Buffy. Friends may visit with the family on Monday, March 25, 2019 from 12:00 p.m. Noon until time of Service at 2:00 p.m. at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Interment immediately following at Ottawa Park Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Oakland County Animal Shelter and Pet Adoption Center or the Grosse Pointe Congregational Church. Please leave a memory or condolence on www.wintfuneralhome.com



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Mar. 24, 2019
