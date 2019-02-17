|
|
Donald L. Mason
- - Donald L. Mason was born on April 26, 1931 in Oak Park, IL. He passed away on February 12, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Alfred and Margaret Mason and his first wife, Virginia. He is survived by his wife, Ruth and four daughters: Jean Mason, Barbara O'Connor (Jim), Linda Bohman (Ted) and Kristen Hauck (Tegan). He is also survived by his grandchildren, Madeline and Isabelle O'Connor and Jacob and Katie Hauck; his brother, Jim Mason (Sandy) and their children, Chad Mason, Elizabeth Roosinck and Stefanie Murphy; cousins, Alan Chapel (Carol) and family, and Ronnie Chapel; brothers-in-law, William Fair (Carol), Donald Fair (Sharon), David Fair (Alice); sister-in-law, Linda Rogers (Jim).
Donald served during the Korean War at Sheppard AFB, Wichita Falls, TX, and later graduated from the University of Michigan with a BA in History in 1956 and MPA in Local Government in 1959. He remained in local government for 41 years serving in various administrative and financial positions in Ann Arbor, Southgate, and Trenton. He was City Manager of Cadillac for 12 years, Assistant City Administrator for Fiscal Services in Southfield, and returned to the City of Ann Arbor as Assistant City Administrator and later as acting City Administrator until appointed City Manager of Wyoming in 1991. He retired as City Manager of Wyoming in 2000. After retiring in Wyoming he continued to serve as the city's appointment to the RAPID's Board of Directors and later as Chairperson of the Housing Commission. He was a life member of the Elks and a member of the Knights of Columbus Council #4362 in Wyoming.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 am on Monday, February 18, 2019 at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, 4101 Clyde Park Ave SW, Wyoming. Visitation will be held on Sunday, February 17, 2019 from 2-4 pm and 6-7:30 pm at Matthysse Kuiper DeGraaf Funeral Home, 4031 Clyde Park Ave. SW, Wyoming. A Vigil will be held at 7:30 pm on Sunday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Donald's name to Faith Hospice or Helen DeVos Children's Hospital. Condolences may be sent online at www.mkdfuneralhome.com.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Feb. 17, 2019