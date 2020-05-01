Donald Marvin Kobman



Farmington Hills - Donald Marvin Kobman of Farmington Hills passed away April 28, 2020 at age 90. He was born August 13, 1929, in Detroit, Michigan, the son of Peter and Dorothy Kobman. Dear husband of Virginia for 68 years. Father of Jeffrey (Sarah), Betsy Pink (Sam), and Cheryl Carney (Tim). Grandfather of 7, great grandfather of 12. Don was dearly loved by all. Don was a resident of Farmington for 88 years. He loved sailing, backpacking and hiking. A memorial service will be held at First Presbyterian Church of Farmington when restrictions are lifted. Please check Thayer-Rock Funeral Home website for updated information. Memorial contributions may be made to the Farmington Area Goodfellows, 31455 W. 11 Mile Road, Farmington Hills, MI 48336 or First Presbyterian Church of Farmington, 26165 Farmington Road, Farmington Hills, MI 48334.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store