Donald "Jerry" McKeon
Donald "Jerry" McKeon

Age 80 November 29, 2020.

Beloved husband for 58 years of Dianne (Dewar). Loving father of Stacie (Mac) Arnold. Cherished grandfather of Jordan and Alexis. Great-grandfather of 7. Dear brother of Gail Kivett, Daniel (Dalna), Robert (Gerri), and Mark. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents, his brother-in-law Daniel Sherman Kivett, and sister-in-law Susan McKeon. Visitation at Lynch & Sons Funeral Home 1368 N. Crooks Road, Clawson, Saturday, Dec. 5, 2-7pm. A Committal Service with Military Honors will be Monday, Dec. 7, 1pm at Greenwood Cemetery in Birmingham. Memorials appreciated to the Birmingham Village Players or the Department of Michigan MCL Foundation.

Obituary and condolences at lynchfuneraldirectors.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors
1368 North Crooks Road
Clawson, MI 48017
(248) 435-0660
