Donald "Jerry" McKeon
Age 80 November 29, 2020.
Beloved husband for 58 years of Dianne (Dewar). Loving father of Stacie (Mac) Arnold. Cherished grandfather of Jordan and Alexis. Great-grandfather of 7. Dear brother of Gail Kivett, Daniel (Dalna), Robert (Gerri), and Mark. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents, his brother-in-law Daniel Sherman Kivett, and sister-in-law Susan McKeon. Visitation at Lynch & Sons Funeral Home 1368 N. Crooks Road, Clawson, Saturday, Dec. 5, 2-7pm. A Committal Service with Military Honors will be Monday, Dec. 7, 1pm at Greenwood Cemetery in Birmingham. Memorials appreciated to the Birmingham Village Players or the Department of Michigan MCL Foundation.
