Donald R. Ulmer



November 19, 2020, age 96. Passed away peacefully. Preceeded in death by his wife of 70 years, Gladys Ulmer. Survived by 2 children, Donn (Sharon) and Greg (Sandy). He was blessed with 4 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. Served in the Navy during World War II. Dentist for 35 years in the Eastpointe and Howell, Michigan areas. Celebration of life service early in 2021 due to COVID restrictions. In lieu of flowers or donations, please consider helping someone struggling in today's economy.









