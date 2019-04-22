Donald Richard Guibord



- - On Saturday, April 20, 2019, Donald Richard Guibord, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend passed away peacefully. Don was born on January 29, 1957, in Dearborn to James Guibord and Dina Lombardi.



Don earned a B.A. at UMich and an M.B.A. at EMU.



Don balanced his career with family life, which he cherished most, traveling with family and friends, attending his daughters sporting events and more recently with his five grandsons. Don enjoyed golfing, skiing, hockey, traveling, hanging with family and friends, fixing anything and everything, and relaxing around a bonfire.



Following college Don's worked within the information technology field; and was a recognized leader who was called upon to solve a complex problem. His work ethic, commitment and professionalism was well known within Lear Corporation and earned the position of IT Manager - EDI Systems.



Don is survived by his wife, Mary Lu (Gingell); his children Jessica, Jodi (Rick Kay), Genna (finance Benjamin Walling), Gabrielle, and Grace. Grandfather to Chase, Cole, Brandon, Andrew and Jacob. Brother of Barbara (Kosciolek), James, Marilyn (Smith), Mark, Anthony and Jacqueline. Mother-in-Law Barbara Gingell. Numerous sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews and a host of long-time friends and coworkers. Don was pre-deceased by his sister Diane.



Visitation at the O'Brien/Sullivan Funeral Home, Novi, MI on Tuesday, April 23 from 2 - 8 PM. Funeral Service on Wednesday, April 24 at 10 AM St James Catholic Church, Novi, MI







Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Apr. 22, 2019