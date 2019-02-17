|
In Loving Memory Of
Donald Robert
Merrelli
January 20 1932 - February 17 2018
We remember "Papa Don" on the one year anniversary of his death. He has been greatly missed mostly for his great sense of humor and generosity to a fault. As we go through our daily routine, things often pop up to remind us that he'll always be with us. Wishing Papa Don happy heffalump hunting. He is missed by many, but especially his children Albert (Dawn), Paula, David (JoAnn), Lynne Ramel (Dennis) and grandchildren Kyle, Nicholas, Anthony, and Rachel.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Feb. 17, 2019