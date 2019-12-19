|
|
Donald Ross
Pleasant Ridge - Donald "Don" Ross (Ruzumna) of Pleasant Ridge passed away peacefully in his home on Tuesday December 17, 2019 at the age of 91. As one family member said "He died as he lived (or more accurately ate out at restaurants). When he was ready for the meal to end, it ended."
Don was predeceased by his beloved wife Marilyn Burnett Ross, and sons, Peter (Suzanne) and Matthew Ross and former son-in-law Doug Crisan. He leaves behind a loving family including daughter Serena (Tom) Taylor, son David (Lucia) Ross, and grandchildren Drew (Meredith), Zack (Erin) and Stephanie Crisan, and Natalie and Julian Ross, as well as two great-granddaughters Zoe and Brooke Crisan. Also survived by his brother Dr. Richard Ruzumna, brother-in-law Michael Hirschelman and wife Lynne. He was uncle to Wendy and Evan Hirschelman, Paul and Dan Ruzumna, Jon and Jeff Imerman. The family would also like to thank his long-time neighbors the Vaitkevitch family who he cared deeply for.
Born and raised in Detroit, Don joined the family business, Van Dyke Clothiers, and over the course of the next 70 years was a pillar of fashion in the retail community, reporting for daily duty well into his 91st year. Don was a lifelong collector and supporter of the fine arts and donated numerous works to the DIA. He and his brother were partners in the Gratiot Central Market for over 50 years. He graciously supported non-profit organizations and politely offered a cup of coffee and conversed with those walking in his neighborhood. Don also learned late in life that he was a cat lover when he adopted three kittens after his 80th birthday.
No services are planned at this time. A private celebration of life will be held in the future. Honorariums can be made to the Humane Society of Michigan.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Dec. 19 to Dec. 22, 2019