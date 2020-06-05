Donald S. Lubinski
Donald S. Lubinski passed away peacefully from cancer in the care of Hospice on June 3, 2020. Don was predeceased by his wife, Nancy, who passed in 2003. He is survived by his life partner Diane Blanton, sons, Kenneth (Sarah) and Keith (Kimberly), and grandchildren, Gavin, Dallas, Finley, Wyatt, Chenoa and Hialeah, Gabriel. Don grew up in Detroit, one of 9 children. Don loved his family, cars and collecting antiques. Donations in his name may be made to Ascension St. John Foundation at www.stjohn provfoundations.org/can cercare.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.