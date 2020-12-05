Donn Hoeppner



Macomb - Donn Hoeppner (November 14, 1957-December 1, 2020), 63 years old of Macomb, Michigan passed away on December 1, 2020 from complications of COVID 19. Donn is survived by his loving wife, Cindy. His children, Stacey Hoeppner, Kim (Gabe) Siles, Lisa (Doug) Klein, Julie (Jim) Thompson, Larry (Carissa) Gerald, granddaughters, Lilac Rain and Bailey. Father, Donald Hoeppner. Brother, Dale Hoeppner. And his loyal dog, Findley. He is predeceased in death by his mother, Mildred Hoeppner.



Donn graduated East Detroit High School class of 1975. He completed his schooling from Mopar Career Automotive Program. Donn was proud of his 43+ year career at FCA Headquarters Auburn Hills where he worked in transmission development/vehicle experimental build alongside the engineerijng team. He loved his job and viewed his coworkers as family. 5 years ago, Donn was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor making time spent with family and friends more cherished. A Celebration of Life at a later date will be held when restrictions are lifted. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Donn's honor to The Mayo Clinic for Brain Cancer Research, Rochester, Minnesota.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store