Donna Arlene (Welch) Chambers
Dearborn - Donna Arlene (Welch) Chambers, 86 of Dearborn, MI passed away peacefully on April 19, 2019.
She was a devoted wife, mother, aunt, and grandmother. Survived by her husband Bruce Chambers, children, Bret (Cindy Parsons ) Chambers, Scott Chambers, Cole ( Cindy) Chambers, and Lark (John)Washington, four grandchildren, and her brother Gene Welch. Donna was preceded in death by her parents Floyd and Christine (Heinrich) Welch and brother's Richard Welch and Lynn Welch.
A memorial service will be held this Saturday, May 18, 2019, at 1pm at the Cherry Hill Presbyterlan Church In Dearborn, Michigan.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on May 17, 2019