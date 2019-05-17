Services
Memorial service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
1:00 PM
Cherry Hill Presbyterlan Church
Dearborn, MI
Donna Arlene (Welch) Chambers

Donna Arlene (Welch) Chambers Obituary
Donna Arlene (Welch) Chambers

Dearborn - Donna Arlene (Welch) Chambers, 86 of Dearborn, MI passed away peacefully on April 19, 2019.

She was a devoted wife, mother, aunt, and grandmother. Survived by her husband Bruce Chambers, children, Bret (Cindy Parsons ) Chambers, Scott Chambers, Cole ( Cindy) Chambers, and Lark (John)Washington, four grandchildren, and her brother Gene Welch. Donna was preceded in death by her parents Floyd and Christine (Heinrich) Welch and brother's Richard Welch and Lynn Welch.

A memorial service will be held this Saturday, May 18, 2019, at 1pm at the Cherry Hill Presbyterlan Church In Dearborn, Michigan.



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on May 17, 2019
