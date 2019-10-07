Services
Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons, Inc.
36900 Schoenherr Rd
Sterling Heights, MI 48312
586-826-8550
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons, Inc.
36900 Schoenherr Rd
Sterling Heights, MI 48312
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
7:00 PM
Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons, Inc.
36900 Schoenherr Rd
Sterling Heights, MI 48312
View Map
Lying in State
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Ronalds Catholic Church
17701 15 Mile Rd.
Clinton Township, MI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Ronald Catholic Church
17701 Fifteen Mile Rd.
Clinton Township, MI
View Map
Donna Price Obituary
Clinton Township - Age 81. On October 6, 2019 Donna M. Price went to be with the Lord. Donna was born in Detroit to Walter and Ada (Olsen) Danielak on March 16, 1938. Beloved wife to Warren R. Price. Loving mother of Lesley (Mark) Chernoby, Scott Corrado, Theresa Price and Brian Price. Proud grandmother of six grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Cherished sister to Lori Linkewitz, brother to Charles (Darlene) Danielak and the late Rev. Richard (Rose) Danielak. Donna loved her time spent with family and friends. Her sincere smile and kind compassionate spirit was known by all. She was always happy to put others before herself with much love and generosity. Donna served as president of the Fraser Garden Club for many years. She also was active in the Sisters in Spirit group at St. Ronalds Catholic Church. Family, friends and others whose lives Donna touched are invited to the visitation on October 9, from 3-9 pm with a Scripture service at 7 pm at Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons 36900 Schoenherr at Metro Parkway (16 Mile). Instate Thursday 10 am until time of 10:30 am Mass at St. Ronalds Catholic Church, 17701 15 Mile Rd. Clinton Township, 48035. In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Solonus Casey Center, 1780 Mt. Elliot, Detroit, MI, 48207. Please share memories with the family at their " On Line Guest Book" at WujekCalcaterra.com

Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2019
