Donnie Burton
Lincoln Park - Burton, Donnie. May 28, 2019. Age 64 of Lincoln Park. Beloved father of Katie Burton. Dear brother of Judy Burton. Loving uncle of Scott (Debbie) Bauer. Caring nephew of Warren (Betty) Burton. Caring cousin to many. Loving Bubba to Lexie. Donnie was preceded in death by his parents Eugene and Ora Lee Burton and his sister Karen Bauer. Donnie will be deeply missed by many loving family and friends. Visitation Thursday, May 30, 2019 from 2-8 p.m. and Friday, May 31, 2019 from 1-8 p.m. at the Allen Park Chapel of Voran Funeral Home, 5900 Allen Rd. (313) 928-2300. Funeral service Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Evangelist Baptist Church located at 3550 Oakwood, Melvindale, MI 48122. Instate 10:00 a.m. and the service at 11:00 a.m. Interment Woodmere Cemetery. Donations may be made to Children's Music Fund and Evangelist Baptist Church in Donnie's honor. Please share memories and leave condolences on Donnie's online guestbook at www.voranfuneralhome.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on May 31, 2019