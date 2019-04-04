|
|
Doris Angela Alpert
- - Doris Angela Alpert, born on August 25, 1934 in Detroit, Michigan, passed away peacefully at home Sunday March 31, 2019. Doris was an incredibly loving and dedicated mother, wife, grandmother, daughter, and friend. Doris and her husband Myron Alpert (deceased 2012) moved to Highland Beach, Florida in 1985. She was an excellent cook, an avid football fan and a wonderful singer. Doris's classy style along with her kindness and caring ways will be missed.
We are forever grateful for the superior caregiving from Annette. Surviving are her son Michael Smith (Lynn), daughter Cheryl Smith-Colson (John), daughters-in-laws Kathy(Jay), Renee Smith. Loving Grandmother to Lauren (Brian), Sarah, Brian (Courtney), Garrett, Caroline, and Keeley. Great-grandmother to Mason and Kane. Doris is preceded in death by parents Milford and Catherine Harrison, brother Michael Harrison and two sons Jay and Steven Smith.
Visitation is on Friday, April 5th at 11:30 with mass at 12:30 at The Gardens of Boca Raton, 4103 N.Military Trail.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Apr. 4, 2019