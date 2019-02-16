|
|
Dr. Doris Cathryn Rosin
Farmington Hills - Dr. Doris Cathryn Rosin, born Saganski, age 72 of Farmington Hills, Michigan, passed away peacefully with her family at her side on Monday, February 11, 2019 at 2:31 am. She was born to the late Walter and Sophia (Lucas) Saganski on February 13, 1946. Doris is survived by her loving husband Donald Rosin, son Evan Rosin, daughter Nicole Yezman, daughter-in-law Crystal Yezman and grandson Casey Yezman. Doris is also survived by her sisters and their extended families: Carole Reznich, Joyce Babis, Phyllis Laurila, brother Gary Saganski and loving cousin Marilyn Badaczewski.
Doris had lifelong health challenges yet chose a vibrant life full of fun, laughter, intellectual and environmental pursuits, social activism, love and family. She was an incredible artist expressing herself in multiple mediums including visual arts, culinary arts, singing and a love of music. She was very, very close to her children, and they were the lights of her life. She was also very close to her husband, grandson, siblings, cousin and family.
Doris had a thriving practice as a PhD psychologist and was close with many of her patients. She treated them as family, with compassion and love. She loved everyone to the ultimate, was extremely generous and her sweetness and kindness permeated all of her relationships. She is held in the highest regard by all of her family, friends and patients. She was extremely loved and will be missed, yet in our hearts forever.
Memorial Gathering will be this Friday, Feb. 15, 2019 from 1:30-4:30 pm at the Solanus Casey Center. Funeral Mass will be held the following day, Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, at 11am with a luncheon to follow at 12 noon, also at the Solanus Casey Center in the chapel portion. The Solanus Casey Center address is 1780 Mt. Elliott, Detroit, MI 48207 on the corner of Mt. Elliott and Kercheval. All are welcome.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Feb. 16, 2019