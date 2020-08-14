1/1
Doris E. Moore
Doris E. Moore

Doris E. Moore, 96, passed peacefully on August 11, 2020; a life well lived from

someone who has made our world a brighter, better place. Beloved wife of the

late Roy F. Moore, Jr. for 65 years. Dear mother of Roy (Jill), Ken (Fran), Gayle (John) and Doug (Deborah). Grandmother of 4, Jay (Laura), Melissa

(Mike), Krystin (Bill), and Meghan. Great Grandmother of 5, Katarina, Aiden, Anthony, Salvatore and Giuliana. Sister of Tom (Joan) and the late Ed, Don and

Bill. Also survived by many cousins, nieces and nephews. A life well lived is a legacy of joy andpride and pleasure, filled with moments, sweet and sad with smiles and sometimes tears. A living, lasting memory our grateful hearts will treasure forever. Due to the Covid pandemic, a memorial service will be scheduled at a later time. Donations may be made to St. Luke Lutheran Church, 21400 S. Nunneley, Clinton Township, Michigan 48035.




Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2020.
