Doris Elizabeth Podvin
Richmond Twp - 84, of Richmond Township, passed away May 9, 2019, at McLaren Macomb Hospital, Mt. Clemens. She was born in Detroit, April 29, 1935, the daughter of the late Frederick and Gladys (Obrest) Froehlin. She was married to Joseph Podvin for 57 years before his passing on March 15, 2014.
Doris was survived by three children, Joseph (Catherine) Podvin, Frederick (Nancy) Podvin and Susan (Bruce) Yoesting, was a devoted grandmother to Taylor (Matt) Emerick, Alex (Kayla English) Yoesting, Kendall (Jacob McNutt) Podvin and Mallory Yoesting and adoring great-grandmother to Caden Emerick.
Arrangements provided by Kaatz Funeral Directors, Richmond. A private memorial will be held at a later date. For information and Guest Book kaatzfunerals.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on May 12, 2019