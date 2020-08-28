Doris Evangeline Chenault-Hood



In loving tribute to Mrs. Doris Evangeline Chenault-Hood.



On August 26, 2020 at 12:19 pm, Mrs. Doris Evangeline Chenault-Hood passed away from Natural Causes at the age of 91.



Born June 6, 1929 in Detroit to Walker and Julia Johnson and the youngest of 6 Siblings (Julia, Bertha, Ruby, Walker & Ulysses). Doris lived and worked in Detroit her entire life.



Doris excelled inside and in front of the Classroom. She graduated from Northwestern High School in 1947 with the highest grade-point average and with more honors than anyone else in her class of 1947. Doris graduated from what is now known as Wayne State University with a B.S. in Elementary Education (1951) and also received her M.S. Degree in Education (1957). During her undergraduate years at Wayne University, Doris was initiated into Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority on December 1, 1949.



Doris achieved an exemplary and distinguished educational career. Her educational career started as a Special Education Teacher in the Detroit Public School System. Doris's drive and talent catapulted her to various positions including Supervisor of Homeroom Teachers, provided leadership for development of remedial reading and math prototypes for the Title I program, Director of Field Consultant Services for the Detroit Center for Professional Growth and Development at Wayne State University (the Teachers Teacher) and Principal of Chrysler Elementary School. After 35 years of exceptional educational service, Doris retired in 1986.



Doris was blessed and fortunate to have two loves of her life. In 1955, Doris married Victor I. Chenault Sr. an Educator like herself. They had two children, daughter Julie and son Victor. Doris and Victor were happily married for 29 yrs. Husband Victor and daughter Julie preceded Doris in death; 1984 and 1991 respectively. In 1993, Doris married Reverend, Dr. and former Councilman Nichols Hood II. Doris and Rev. Hood were happily married for 23 yrs. So, if you do the math that's 52 years of wedded bliss.



Doris truly and adamantly loved all aspects of her life; Loving God, her husbands, her loving children and devoted family and friends. Doris (Mom, Auntie D, and Grandma Doris) will be sorely missed by her Family, Dear Lifetime Friends, Students she touched and Colleagues. A Virtual Memorial to celebrate Doris's home going will be coming within the next few weeks. A traditional Memorial Celebration for Doris will be scheduled at the appropriate time.









