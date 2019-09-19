|
Doris J. Cormier
- - Doris J. Cormier, age 89 passed away Sept. 16, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Wallace Cormier. Mother of the late Guy (who is survived by his wife Louise) Cormier, Jay (Judy Scott) Cormier, Dean (Terrie) Cormier, Craig (Debra) Cormier, Keith (Dorian) Cormier, Jane (Thomas) Davis and Fred Cormier. Grandmother of 20 and Great-Grandmother of 25. Visitation Thursday 2 pm - 9 pm, Rosary 7 pm at Hopcroft Funeral Home, 31145 John R. Road, Madison Heights. Funeral Friday 10:30 am Instate, 11:00 am Mass at St. Mary Magdalen Church, Hazel Park. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Charity or Hospice of your choice in her memory.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Sept. 19, 2019