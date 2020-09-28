1/1
Doris Kalil
Keego Harbor - Passed on September 25, 2020 at the age of 87. Beloved wife of the late Abe. Loving mother of Karen (Ernest) Essad, Mike (Jan), Karla (Kenneth) Essad, John (Barb). Cherished grandmother of Abra (Ralph) Dilisio, Mike (Nicole) Kalil, John (Liz) Essad, Kate Essad, Kris Kalil, Klare Essad, J.R. Kalil. Proud great-grandmother of six. Survived by her brother-in-law Farris (Bunny) Kalil and many nieces and nephews. Memorial donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at www.stjude.org. Share a "Memorial Tribute" with the family at www.griffinfuneralhome.com






Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Sep. 28 to Oct. 1, 2020.
