Doris Kramer Larson
Arlington - Passed away at age 96 in Arlington, Virginia from liver cancer. Daughter of Irma and Rudolph Kramer, Sr. Siblings Rudolph, Jr. and Ethel Virginia (Schemm).
Predeceased by her husband of 60 years, Wallace R. Larson, also of Detroit. Survived by three children Rolfe (Bonnie), Kristin Jimison (Ron) and Nels (Christine); four grandchildren, Inga Reeves, Gordon Jimison, Astrid Larson and Linnea Jimison; one step-grandchild, Charlotte Hoffmann; three great-grandchildren, Rowan, Elliott and Linus
Resided in Metro Detroit for 90 years. Also in Richland, Washington and Arlington, Virginia. Graduated from Denby High School, Class of 1941.
Doris's career spanned many decades as both a legal secretary and a contracts manager. She was active in the eastside community as an organizer of polio vaccination clinics and Red Cross blood drives during the 1950s and 60s. Her passions included interacting with her grandchildren, attending live recitals, concerts and shows, and reading mystery novels.
Donations may be sent to WTVS Detroit Public Television, dptv.org
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Jun. 4 to Jun. 6, 2020.